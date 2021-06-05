Coast Guard rescues 2 near Iberia Parish, La.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced two mariners Saturday near Iberia Parish, Louisiana.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received the initial report Friday at about 5:40 p.m. that an overdue 15-foot skiff boat with two people aboard had become disoriented and was lost in the area. The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed a Coast Guard rescue crew from Air Station New Orleans to assist.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew responded and located the missing mariners at about 1 a.m this morning and deployed a rescue swimmer once on scene. The aircrew hoisted the mariners and transported them to Acadiana Regional Airport.

There were no reported injuries or medical concerns.

