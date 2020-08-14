Coast Guard rescues 2 men near Wilmington River

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 helicopter aircrew rescues two men who grounded their jet ski near Wilmington River, Georgia, Aug 13, 2020. The two men were hoisted and taken to Hunter Army Airfield. ( U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 helicopter aircrew rescues two men who grounded their jet ski near Wilmington River, Georgia, Aug 13, 2020.  ( U.S. Coast Guard photo)

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Coast Guard rescued two men whose jet ski ran aground Wilmington River near Savannah, Thursday.

At approximately 9:35 p.m., a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched and located the two men on shore and hoisted the two men onto the helicopter.

At 9 p.m, Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders were notified by a call from a good Samaritan who stated that two men had run aground and the good Samaritan was unable to recover them due to low tide.

The Dolphin crew took the two men back to Hunter Army Airfield.

No injuries were reported.

