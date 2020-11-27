Coast Guard rescues 2 men near Lake Worth Inlet

MIAMI — The Coast Guard rescued two men Thursday, after their vessel capsized near Lake Worth Inlet.
Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders received a notification of an 18-foot vessel with two people aboard taking on water who launched three red flares one mile east of Lake Worth Inlet at approximately 9 p.m.
A Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew located the vessel capsized at approximately 9:15 p.m, and brought the two men back to Blue Heron Marina with no reported injuries.
“Having working safety equipment and effective means of communication aided the rescue personnel to respond quicker and save lives,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class William Griffin, coxswain at Station Lake Worth Inlet. “Flares are an excellent tool to use specially in the evening to help alert nearby vessels and rescue assets of your location.”
Arrangements will be made to recover the vessel.
We remind mariners to check the weather before going out, tell someone where you are going and when you’ll be back, wear a life jacket, ensure your safety gear is up to date, and have a registered emergency position indicator radio beacon onboard.
