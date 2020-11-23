Coast Guard rescues 2 men from vessel taking on water on St John’s River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Coast Guard rescued two men from a vessel taking on water on the St. John’s River near Fort Caroline, Monday.
A Coast Guard Station Mayport 29-foot Response Boat-Small (RB-S) crew arrived on scene and removed the two men from the vessel taking on water.
The RB-S crew tied the 18-foot vessel to a barge to keep it afloat while dewatering the vessel. A commercial towing company arrived shortly after and towed the vessel to Sister’s Creek Boat Ramp.
Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders received notification at 10:51 p.m., from a commercial salvage company relaying a call from a man stating his vessel was taking on water. Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of Station Mayport RB-S crew.
“Situations like this really stress the importance of having a VHF marine radio on board,” said Petty Officer First Class Molly Edwards Sector Jacksonville operations unit controller. “Phones are often used as primary means of communication, but when the battery dies or coverage fails, so does your lifeline to those who are trying to help you.”
There were no reported medical concerns.
