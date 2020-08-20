Coast Guard rescues 2 men from aground vessel in St Mary’s Inlet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued two men after their fishing vessel ran aground in St Mary’s Inlet, Thursday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted the two men to safety.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received notification via phone at approximately 12:15 a.m. from the daughter of one of the men aboard the fishing vessel stating that the 50-foot fishing vessel ran aground.

The two men were transported to Fernandina Municipal Airport where local EMS was standing by.

“It was an extremely challenging rescue due to a dangerous nighttime environment,” said Lt. Patrick Buckley, a pilot on the case. “The flight mechanic and rescue swimmer executed a 50-foot hoist with zero illumination and we were able to safely transport the men back to solid ground.”

No injuries were reported.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

