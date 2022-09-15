Coast Guard rescues 2 men 64 miles off Ponte Vedra Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Coast Guard Station Mayport boatcrew rescued two men after their 22-foot boat became disabled 64 miles off Ponte Vedra Beach, Thursday.
The wife of the boat operator contacted a Coast Guard Station Ponce De Leon Inlet watchstander at 4:55 p.m., Wednesday, stating her husband and friend had not returned from their fishing trip and are unreachable through radio communication.
The two men launched their boat on the Halifax River in Daytona Beach at 3 a.m. and were expected to return before 5 p.m.
An Air Station Miami aircrew located the two mariners at 2 a.m. and vectored in a Station Mayport boatcrew to recover them.
The two men were transferred to Morning Star Marina with no reported medical concerns.
“The Coast Guard would like to remind mariners to have an emergency position indicator radio beacon onboard in case of an emergency,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jorge Jorge, Sector Jacksonville operations specialist. “Having an EPIRB onboard can help the Coast Guard locate you more efficiently and in a timely manner.”
Coast Guard crews covered an area of approximately 1,442 square miles over the course of 12 hours.
Coast Guard assets involved:
- Coast Guard Station Ponce De Leon Inlet 45-foot Response Boat-Medium
- Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium
- Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130J Hercules
- Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry
