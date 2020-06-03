Coast Guard rescues 2 mariners near Port Aransas, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued two mariners after their recreational vessel capsized south of the Port Aransas jetties near Port Aransas, Texas, Tuesday.
At 3:31 p.m., Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received notification of two people in the water after a wave capsized their recreational vessel. The two men reported they were unable to reach their personal flotation devices before their vessel capsized.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew.
Once on scene, the crew of the RB-S pulled both men from the water. The two mariners were transferred to emergency medical services personnel at Station Port Aransas. No medical concerns were reported.
“Thankfully, the two mariners remained with their capsized vessel, and our crews were able to quickly arrive on scene,” said Lt. j.g. Alexis Williams, command duty officer at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi. “As the summer months arrive and more people enjoy the water, we want to remind mariners of the importance of personal floatation devices and your ability to reach them quickly in case of emergency.”
Weather on scene was reported as 3-foot seas with 12 mph winds.
