Coast Guard rescues 2 mariners near Gulfport, Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS–The Coast Guard rescued two mariners after their vessel started taking on water Saturday near Gulfport, Mississippi.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources at approximately 11 p.m of a vessel taking on water near Gulfport. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Gulfport and a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to respond.
The Ocean Sentry aircrew located the vessel north of Cat Island, Mississippi. The RB-M boatcrew arrived on scene, rescued both individuals, and transferred them to shore at Station Gulfport.
Both individuals were last reported in stable condition.
