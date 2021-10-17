Coast Guard rescues 2 mariners near Gulfport, Mississippi

Oct 17th, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry file photo by Petty Officer Thomas Blue

NEW ORLEANS–The Coast Guard rescued two mariners after their vessel started taking on water Saturday near Gulfport, Mississippi.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources at approximately 11 p.m of a vessel taking on water near Gulfport. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Gulfport and a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to respond.

The Ocean Sentry aircrew located the vessel north of Cat Island, Mississippi. The RB-M boatcrew arrived on scene, rescued both individuals, and transferred them to shore at Station Gulfport.

Both individuals were last reported in stable condition.

