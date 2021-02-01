Coast Guard rescues 2 mariners near Baytown, Texas

Feb 1st, 2021 · 0 Comment

Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin R. Williams

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued two mariners after their vessel became disabled near Baytown, Texas, Sunday evening.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification at approximately 8:42 p.m. of a disabled 18-foot pleasure craft vessel with two mariners aboard. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston to the scene.

Once on scene, the helicopter crew hoisted and transported the mariners to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Ellington Airport.

No injuries were reported.

