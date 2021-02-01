Coast Guard rescues 2 mariners near Baytown, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued two mariners after their vessel became disabled near Baytown, Texas, Sunday evening.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification at approximately 8:42 p.m. of a disabled 18-foot pleasure craft vessel with two mariners aboard. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston to the scene.

Once on scene, the helicopter crew hoisted and transported the mariners to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Ellington Airport.

No injuries were reported.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.