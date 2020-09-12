Coast Guard rescues 2 mariners from overturned vessel off Onslow Beach

Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard rescued two mariners from their overturned vessel approximately three miles east of Onslow Beach Saturday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received notification from Onslow County 911 that two people were in the water after their vessel capsized. Watchstanders launched a boatcrew on a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle, while Onslow County launched the North Topsail Fire Department and Camp Lejeune Fire and Rescue.

Once on scene, the Coast Guard boatcrew found the two mariners on top of the hull of their 17-foot Wellcraft vessel. They brought them on board and took them back to the station. No injuries were reported.

“The water can be an unpredictable place, so it is important to be prepared for the unexpected,” said Petty Officer First Class Christopher Jackson, watchstander at Sector North Carolina Command Center. “Because these mariners had a way of communicating that they were in trouble, we were able to get on scene quickly and assist them safely back to shore before their situation could deteriorate any further. We strongly encourage all boaters to have a plan for reaching out for help – whether that is with an emergency locating beacon, radio, or otherwise – so we are able to assist as quickly and efficiently as possible should the need arise.”

