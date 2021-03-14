Coast Guard rescues 2 mariners, dog near Port Aransas, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued two mariners and a dog after their vessel capsized near the Port Aransas jetties in Port Aransas, Texas, Sunday.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a notification at 7:54 a.m. from the Port Aransas Police Department of a capsized vessel with two people in the water near the jetties.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-Foot Response Boat–Medium boat crew.
The RB–M crew arrived on scene, recovered the people from the water along with their dog, and transported them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Port Aransas.
“The crew did a fantastic job during this complex case,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Trey Hicks, Station Port Aransas coxswain. “Their quick and effective actions in tough conditions resulted in the successful rescue of two gentlemen and their dog.”
