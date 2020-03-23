Coast Guard rescues 2 kayakers near Ketchikan

Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco file photo

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard rescued two kayakers Monday near Ketchikan after one of their kayaks sustained damage and took on water.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco arrived on scene and recovered both kayakers along with their kayaks and brought them to where they launched at Mountain Point in Ketchikan. No injuries or medical concerns were reported.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Juneau command center in Juneau received initial notification from a Metlakatla fish and wildlife officer at about 2:40 p.m. reporting the two female kayakers stranded on Race Point in Nichols Passage.


The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast to alert mariners in the area and launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew with a skiff from Station Ketchikan.

The crew of Bailey Barco was in the vicinity of the kayakers, arrived on scene first, and rendered assistance.

