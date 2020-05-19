Coast Guard rescues 2 jet skiers offshore Texas City, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued two jet skiers approximately two miles offshore the Texas City Dike in Texas City, Texas, Tuesday morning.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of an overdue jetski with two people aboard at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew to search.
Both individuals were located by the Station Galveston boat crew at 1:40 a.m. approximately two miles north of the Texas City Dike and transferred back to the Texas City Dike. No injuries were reported.
Weather conditions were reported as 15 mph winds with 1-foot seas.
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston-Galveston
- Coast Guard Station Galveston
- Texas City Police Department
- Houston Police Department
