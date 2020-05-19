Coast Guard rescues 2 jet skiers offshore Texas City, Texas

May 19th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson

Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued two jet skiers approximately two miles offshore the Texas City Dike in Texas City, Texas, Tuesday morning.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of an overdue jetski with two people aboard at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew to search.

Both individuals were located by the Station Galveston boat crew at 1:40 a.m. approximately two miles north of the Texas City Dike and transferred back to the Texas City Dike. No injuries were reported.


Weather conditions were reported as 15 mph winds with 1-foot seas.

Involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
  • Coast Guard Air Station Houston-Galveston
  • Coast Guard Station Galveston
  • Texas City Police Department
  • Houston Police Department

Tags: · · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.