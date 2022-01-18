Coast Guard rescues 2 jet skiers near Atkinson Island, Texas

Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Keegan.

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued two people aboard a jet ski taking on water Monday near Atkinson Island, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification at 4:13 p.m., from Tow Boat U.S. that a jet ski was taking on water near Atkinson Island.

Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted a Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from training to respond.

The RB-S crew arrived on scene, embarked the two people and put the jet ski into tow. The two people and jet ski were transported to Sylvan Beach.

No injuries were reported.

