Coast Guard, partner agencies rescues 2 in Two Sisters Creek

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies rescued two men, Thursday, after their boat ran aground and one man became stuck in the mud in Two Sisters Creek, South Carolina.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoisted the man from the mud and the Beaufort County Water Search and Rescue airboat crew towed the boat back to the water with assistance from an Edisto Fire Department vessel.

No medical concerns were reported.

A Colleton County dispatch notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 1:40 p.m., via landline, stating that a man was stuck in the mud and the other man remained on the aground boat in Two Sisters Creek.

“Edisto Fire and Rescue arrived on scene quickly and worked flawlessly with our rescue swimmer to help the stuck man to safety,” said Lt. Cmdr. Sean R O’Dowd, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah pilot on the case. “These partnerships with local agencies allow the Coast Guard to be more effective and better support the low country residents we serve.”

“This was a multi-agency rescue that was successful due to the interoperability between agencies,” said Daniel Seyle, Town of Edisto Beach Chief of Police.

Agencies involved in the case:

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah

Edisto Beach Police Department

Edisto Beach Fire Department

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

Beaufort County Water Search and Rescue

