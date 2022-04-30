Coast Guard rescues 2 in Sapelo Sound

Apr 30th, 2022
Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 helicopter aircrew take a photo with the two men they rescued, April 29, 2022, in Savannah, Georgia. The aircrew was conducting training in the vicinity where the sailing vessel Valkyrie became aground with two men on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 helicopter aircrew take a photo with the two men they rescued, April 29, 2022, in Savannah, Georgia.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard rescued two men, Friday, after the sailing vessel Valkyrie became aground on a sandbar in Sapelo Sound, Georgia.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoisted the two men from the water and transported them to Hunter Army Airfield with no medical concerns.

The captain of the sailing vessel Valkyrie contacted Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 4:22 p.m., via VHF-FM channel 16 stating the Valkyrie had run aground.

“The two men on board the Valkyrie did a great job being descriptive while calling out for help,” said Lt. Sam Ingham, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, aircraft commander. “The sandbars along the East Coast change often, and anyone can run aground. It’s best to always be prepared for the worst.”

