Coast Guard rescues 2 from water in Sapelo Sound

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Coast Guard rescued two men from the water in Sapelo Sound after their vessel capsized, Friday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoisted two men from the water and transported them to Hunter Army Airfield with no medical concerns.

Both survivors were wearing life jackets.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a Mayday call on VHF marine radio Channel 16 from a man aboard a 38-foot sailing vessel at approximately 3:50 p.m., stating the vessel was going down fast and requested assistance. Watchstanders utilized a single line of bearing from a radio tower to vector the aircrew to the approximate location of the capsized vessel.

The aircrew arrived on scene at about 4:12 p.m. and spotted red smoke flares.

“The survivors had red smoke flares, which is how we ultimately spotted the two men,” said Lt. Christina Batchelder, the co-pilot on the case. “When mariners are prepared by having a registered emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB), flares and life jackets, the Coast Guard can respond quickly and the outcome in this case was two lives saved.”

The owner of the sailing vessel is working with commercial salvage to retrieve the vessel.