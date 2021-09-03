Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel on fire, taking on water 9 miles off Bulls Bay

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A Coast Guard Station Charleston rescue crew saved two people after their vessel caught fire and began taking on water approximately 9 miles east of Bulls Bay, Friday.

The captain of the vessel, Strictly Business, hailed Sector Charleston watchstanders via marine radio Channel 16 at 4:03 a.m., stating his 45-foot fishing vessel was on fire and taking on water. The captain activated his Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) and switched to his satellite phone after losing communication on his VHF radio.

The station rescue crew transported the men to Coast Guard Station Charleston where local EMS was awaiting and treated the men on scene.

“Getting accurate and corresponding information from the initial call over channel 16 combined with the use of an EPIRB directly impacted the outcome of this case and we were able to know where they were located,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Bradley Derflinger, command center supervisor, Sector Charleston. “Everyone involved is extremely thankful a worst case scenario turned out to be a successful mission thanks to the mariners being well prepared and the quick response of our boat crew from Station Charleston. The Coast Guard urges all mariners to outfit their vessel with an abundance of safety and communication equipment because it could very well save you or a family members life.”

