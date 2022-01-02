Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel on fire off Fort Myers Beach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter rescue crew rescued two people, Sunday, after their vessel caught fire approximately 28 miles south of Fort Myers Beach.

The aircrew transported the men to Fort Myers Beach High School where local emergency services personnel treated the men on scene.

The captain of the vessel contacted Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders via marine radio Channel 16 at 8:13 p.m., stating his 65-foot fishing vessel, Jenna Dawn, was on fire. The captain activated his emergency position indicating radio beacon to mark the vessel’s location.

“Getting accurate and corresponding information from the initial call over channel 16 combined with the use of an EPIRB directly impacted the outcome of this case and we were able to know where they were located,” said Cmdr. Jeanine Menze, operations officer, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater. “The Coast Guard urges all mariners to outfit their vessel with an abundance of safety and communication equipment because it could very well save you or a family member’s life.”

