Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel near Port Mansfield

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters Monday from a vessel taking on water near Port Mansfield, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report at 8 p.m. from a friend of two boaters, a 59-year-old man and an 80-year-old man, whose 17-foot skiff was reportedly taking on water south of the Arroyo Colorado in the Laguna Madre.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi.
The SPC–SW crew located the two boaters aboard the skiff, but were unable to reach them due to water depth.
The Dolphin crew arrived on scene, hoisted the boaters and transported them to Port Isabel-Cameron County Airport in Cameron County, Texas. The boaters were reportedly in stable condition.
“We highly encourage all boaters to file a float plan with a family member or friend prior to heading out on the water,” said Ensign Colin Gilley, command duty officer, Sector Corpus Christi. “Informing others where you intend to be can greatly assist our search crews in locating you during an emergency.”
