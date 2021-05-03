Coast Guard rescues 2 from the water near Pinellas Point

ST. PETERBURG, Fla.— The Coast Guard rescued two people from the water after their personal watercraft capsized near Pinnelas Point, Sunday.
A Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat-Small II crew arrived on scene, located the two people in distress and safely returned them to their personal watercraft after being in the water for approximately one hour.
“We cannot stress enough how critical it is to have a flotation device aboard your vessel or personal watercraft, life jackets only work if you wear them,” said Capt. Matthew Thompson, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg commander, “If you’re going out on the water this weekend, especially on a personal watercraft, canoe or standup paddle board, please wear a life jacket.
Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a notification from a good Samaritan reporting an adrift personal watercraft in the area.
No injuries were reported.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.