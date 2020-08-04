Coast Guard rescues 2 from stranded jet ski near Brigantine, New Jersey

The Coast Guard rescued two people who were stranded on a jet ski that ran aground in near Brigantine, New Jersey, Aug. 3, 2020. A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City safely hoisted the two people and transported them back to Coast Guard Station Atlantic City. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)

BRIGANTINE, N.J. — The Coast Guard rescued two people who were stranded on a jet ski that ran aground in near Brigantine, New Jersey, Monday evening.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center were notified at approximately 4 p.m., from the mother one of the passengers regarding two people in need of assistance after running their jet ski aground in the marsh.

A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City was launched to the scene to recover the two people.

Once on scene, the aircrew safely hoisted the two people aboard the helicopter and transported them back to Coast Guard Station Atlantic City.

There were no injuries reported.

“We’re happy we were able to bring two people back home safely but want to remind the public to exercise extreme caution when out on the water, especially during this time of year,” said, Lt. j.g. Bryan McAlister, an MH-65 Dolphin pilot from Air Station Atlantic City. “Despite heavy storms, we still operate and perform our primary missions of search and rescue. Always make sure you monitor local news and weather to before heading out.”

