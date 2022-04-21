Coast Guard rescues 2 from sailing vessel southeast of Cockburn Town

MIAMI — The Coast Guard rescued two people, Wednesday, from a life raft 37 miles southeast of Cockburn Town, Turks and Caicos.

Rescued were: Carroll McCain, 65 and Thomas Hayne, 51.

A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the two mariners, and safely transferred them to Turks and Caicos authorities with no medical concerns.

Coast Guard 7th District Command Center watchstanders received a personal location beacon alert after their sailing vessel struck a submerged object forcing them to abandon ship. The watchstanders directed the launch of an helicopter crew and diverted a C-27 aircraft crew to locate the vessel in distress.

“This case really highlights the importance of having emergency equipment on board,” said Lt. Caleigh Cobb, 7th District command duty officer. “The activation of the personal locator beacon was critical to Air Station Borinquen’s ability to quickly locate and recover all individuals from the life raft.”

The owner of the sail vessel will coordinate commercial salvage operations to remove the vessel from the water.

