Coast Guard rescues 2 from grounded vessel in Neka Bay

KODIAK, Alaska – The Coast Guard rescued two people, Tuesday from a grounded fishing vessel in Neka Bay, south of Hoonah.

Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick arrived on scene at approximately 8:34 a.m. and launched a small boat crew who rescued the operator and a crew member from the fishing vessel Reluctant. No injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard received Reluctant’s initial report about running aground at about 8:30 a.m.

When the McCormick crew arrived on scene they noticed minimal sheen in the water. Once the fishing vessel was afloat at high tide and under tow the sheen dissipated.

The Reluctant was towed to Hoonah to be inspected for damage.

“Fortunately where the fishing vessel ran aground they were only three miles away from where our cutter was anchored and the radio communications were clear,” said Scott Cichoracki Sector Juneau command center watchstander. “We were able to quickly get a crew on scene to assist.”

On-scene weather at the time of the grounding included an air temperature of 46 degrees, 11-mph winds and 8-mile visibility.

Cutter John McCormick is homeported in Ketchikan.

