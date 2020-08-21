Coast Guard rescues 2 from dredge fire in Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued two crewmembers and continues to search for four missing crewmembers from the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd after it caught fire Friday in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified at 8:12 a.m. with reports from witnesses describing a fire in the Port of Corpus Christi.
A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to the scene, hoisted two injured crewmembers, and transferred them to Corpus Christi Medical Center – Bay Area.
A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, two Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crews, a boat crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Chinook, and a boat crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Manta responded to the scene, with the Port of Corpus Christi Police and Fire departments and Signet Maritime tugs, to conduct the search and respond to the fire.
The Coast Guard Captain of the Port of Corpus Christi has closed the Inner Harbor from Harbor Bridge inward of the Ship channel.