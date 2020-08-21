Coast Guard rescues 2 from dredge fire in Corpus Christi, Texas

Aug 21st, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020. A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to the scene, hoisted two injured crewmembers and transferred them to Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020. A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to the scene, hoisted two injured crewmembers and transferred them to Corpus Christi Medical Center – Bay Area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued two crewmembers and continues to search for four missing crewmembers from the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd after it caught fire Friday in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified at 8:12 a.m. with reports from witnesses describing a fire in the Port of Corpus Christi.

A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to the scene, hoisted two injured crewmembers, and transferred them to Corpus Christi Medical Center – Bay Area.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, two Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crews, a boat crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Chinook, and a boat crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Manta responded to the scene, with the Port of Corpus Christi Police and Fire departments and Signet Maritime tugs, to conduct the search and respond to the fire.

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port of Corpus Christi has closed the Inner Harbor from Harbor Bridge inward of the Ship channel.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.