Coast Guard rescues 2 from disabled boat 10 miles east of Melbourne, FL

Mar 21st, 2021 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew tows a 25-foot vessel 10 miles east of Melbourne, Florida, March. 20, 2021. The RBM crew put the vessel into a stern tow and brought the 2 people on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy)

A Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew tows a 25-foot vessel 10 miles east of Melbourne, Florida, March. 20, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Coast Guard rescued a father and his 15-year-old son from their 25-foot vessel that became disabled approximately 10 miles east of Melbourne, Fla., Saturday.

A Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew arrived on scene and transferred the two men to the RBM and towed their vessel back to Station Port Canaveral.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders received a call over VHF-Channel 16 from the father stating his life and his son’s life were in danger due to the heavy weather conditions. One of the two engines on his 25-foot vessel was disabled making them unable to make way to get back to where they launched the boat from.

“The maritime environment is constantly changing,” said Chief Petty Officer Ryan Andzelik, Sector Jacksonville Command Duty Officer. “Planning your trip from start to finish with importance on current and forecasted weather conditions are invaluable for the safety of all onboard. Ensuring your vessel is properly equipped with the required safety equipment is paramount to a safe return home.”

For a list of required safety items, or to have a courtesy safety check on your vessel contact your local USCG Auxiliary unit by visiting http://cgaux.org/vsc/.

The on-scene weather conditions were 8-foot seas, 19 miles an hour winds, 29 miles an hour gust, overcast with drizzling rain and blowing spray.

No medical concerns reported.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.