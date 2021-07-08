Coast Guard rescues 2 from aground vessel near Sarasota Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Coast Guard Station Cortez rescue crew assisted two people from an aground 21-foot vessel at approximately 11 p.m. near Sarasota Bay, Monday.

Rescued were George Anair, 92, and Grey Chilton, 79.

The rescue crew embarked the two individuals transported them to Trailer Estates Marina with no reported injuries.

The wife of one of the rescued men notified Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders that the men were overdue from their trip.

“Fortunately, the vessel operator made proper use of their emergency signaling devices to help our crews locate them fast considering the pending weather,” said Matthew Thompson, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg commander. “We urge all mariners to remain vigilant, check the weather and have the proper safety equipment onboard their vessel.”