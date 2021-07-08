Coast Guard rescues 2 from aground vessel near Sarasota Bay

Jul 8th, 2021 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater rescue swimmer and a Coast Guard Station Cortez rescue swimmer escort two boaters after rescuing them near the Sarasota Bay area after their 21-foot vessel ran aground Jul. 6, 2021. A Station Cortez 29-foot boatcrew embarked the two individuals in distress and safely transported them to Trailer Estates Marina with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater rescue swimmer and a Coast Guard Station Cortez rescue swimmer escort two boaters after rescuing them near the Sarasota Bay area after their 21-foot vessel ran aground Jul. 6, 2021.. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Coast Guard Station Cortez rescue crew assisted two people from an aground 21-foot vessel at approximately 11 p.m. near Sarasota Bay, Monday.

Rescued were George Anair, 92, and Grey Chilton, 79.

The rescue crew embarked the two individuals transported them to Trailer Estates Marina with no reported injuries.

The wife of one of the rescued men notified Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders that the men were overdue from their trip.

“Fortunately, the vessel operator made proper use of their emergency signaling devices to help our crews locate them fast considering the pending weather,” said Matthew Thompson, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg commander. “We urge all mariners to remain vigilant, check the weather and have the proper safety equipment onboard their vessel.”

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.