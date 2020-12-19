Coast Guard rescues 2 from aground vessel near Biloxi

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from a commercial salvage company reporting an aground 22-foot center console boat with two people aboard. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 24-foot Special Purpose Craft—Shallow Water boatcrew and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.
The SPC-SW boatcrew arrived on scene but were unable to access the aground vessel due to water depth. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted to two people and brought them to Campos Marina in Shell Beach, Mississippi with no reported injuries.
