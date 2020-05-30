Coast Guard rescues 2 from aground vessel 3 miles east of Edisto Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters after the sailing vessel they were on ran aground three miles east of Edisto Island, Friday.

A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the boaters, and transported them to Charleston Executive Airport where EMS was waiting.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a mayday call via VHF Channel 16 at approximately 7:30 p.m. from the crew of the sailing vessel Moyo stating they gone aground or struck a submerged object with two people aboard.

The aircrew located the sailing vessel on the shoal in the surf and lowered a rescue swimmer who assisted with safely hoisting the two boaters.

The vessel owner will arrange salvage.

