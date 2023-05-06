Coast Guard rescues 2 downed aircraft survivors near Greenville, NC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued two adult survivors from a downed aircraft Friday near Greenville, North Carolina.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a call from Pitt County reporting a plane crash near the Tar River by the Pitt-Greenville Airport and requested Coast Guard assistance. The watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the survivors and took them to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

