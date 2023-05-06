Coast Guard rescues 2 downed aircraft survivors near Greenville, NC

May 6th, 2023 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dustin Williams.

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dustin Williams.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued two adult survivors from a downed aircraft Friday near Greenville, North Carolina.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a call from Pitt County reporting a plane crash near the Tar River by the Pitt-Greenville Airport and requested Coast Guard assistance. The watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the survivors and took them to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2023 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy Terms of Use