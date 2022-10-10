Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters near Venice, La.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters from a vessel that struck a jetty Saturday evening near Venice, Louisiana.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 8:43 p.m. from Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office personnel reporting a 20-foot recreational vessel with three persons aboard that struck a jetty. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew and Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.
The helicopter crew arrived on scene, embarked two boaters, and transferred them to University Medical Center New Orleans. The Plaquemines Parish Fire Department located the remaining boater, who was found unresponsive.
The two boaters were last reported to be in stable condition.
