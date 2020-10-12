Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters from vessel taking on water

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters from a sailing vessel taking on water near Freeport, Texas, Monday.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a mayday call at 2:45 a.m. via VHF Chanel 16 from passengers aboard the 28-foot sailing vessel Irish Eyes, stating they were aground and taking on water after departing the west Intracoastal Waterway Floodgate at the Brazos River and heading south.
A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boat crew launched to assist.
The Dolphin crew arrived on scene and hoisted the boaters, who were wearing lifejackets, from the water due to rigging on board the sailboat. The boaters were safely transported to Station Freeport.
No injuries were reported.