Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters, dog in Atchafalaya Bay, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters and their dog Saturday after their vessel began taking on water in Atchafalaya Bay, Louisiana.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received notification from two boaters at approximately 5 p.m. of their 30-foot catamaran sail boat taking on water and were in need of rescue.
Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and a Station New Orleans 24-foot shallow water boatcrew to assist.
The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the two boaters and their dog and transported them to the Harry P Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson, Louisiana, where they were last reported in good condition.
The owners are working with a commercial salvage company to retrieve the vessel.
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.