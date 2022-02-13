Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters, dog in Atchafalaya Bay, Louisiana

Feb 13th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew stands with two rescued boaters and their dog at Harry P Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson, Louisiana, Feb. 12, 2022. The boaters were rescued by the aircrew after their vessel began taking on water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew stands with two rescued boaters and their dog at Harry P Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson, Louisiana, Feb. 12, 2022.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters and their dog Saturday after their vessel began taking on water in Atchafalaya Bay, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received notification from two boaters at approximately 5 p.m. of their 30-foot catamaran sail boat taking on water and were in need of rescue.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and a Station New Orleans 24-foot shallow water boatcrew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the two boaters and their dog and transported them to the Harry P Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson, Louisiana, where they were last reported in good condition.

The owners are working with a commercial salvage company to retrieve the vessel.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.