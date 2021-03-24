Coast Guard rescues 2, assists 3 near Chandeleur Islands

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two people and assisted three others from a disabled vessel beset by weather and aground near the Chandeleur Islands Tuesday.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report that the pleasure craft, Round 3, with five people aboard lost power and ran aground on Chandeleur Islands. The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed Coast Guard rescue crews from Air Station New Orleans, Station Gulfport and Aviation Training Center Mobile to assist.

An Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and ATC Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew arrived on scene with the disabled vessel. The helicopter crew landed on the island, took two people from the vessel and passed a VHF-FM radio to the Round 3’s remaining boaters.

There were no reported injuries or medical concerns.