Coast Guard rescues 2 after boat beaches near Mink Island

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued two people Sunday afternoon after their small boat beached near Mink Island.

Watchstanders at Sector Virginia received notification from the owner of the beached vessel that he and his passenger were stranded 2 miles offshore and were unable to get underway due to deteriorating weather conditions, and requested assistance.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City arrived on scene and hoisted the two boaters, who were then transported to Sector Virginia.

There are no reported injuries to the boaters.

