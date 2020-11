Coast Guard rescues 2 adults near Lafitte, LA

NEW ORLEANS — Coast Guard rescued two people Tuesday from an aground vessel near Lafitte, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report of a 16-18 foot dark-colored flat bottom vessel boat aground in the Lafitte area with two 60-year-old adult males aboard at 7 p.m.

The watchstander directed the launch rescue crews from Coast Guard Station New Orleans and Air Station New Orleans to assist the two men.

The Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted the two adults. They were transported back to the air station with no medical concerns.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook . For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.