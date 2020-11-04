Coast Guard rescues 2 adults near Lafitte, LA

Nov 4th, 2020
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — Coast Guard rescued two people Tuesday from an aground vessel near Lafitte, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report of a 16-18 foot dark-colored flat bottom vessel boat aground in the Lafitte area with two 60-year-old adult males aboard at 7 p.m.

The watchstander directed the launch rescue crews from Coast Guard Station New Orleans and Air Station New Orleans to assist the two men.

The Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted the two adults. They were transported back to the air station with no medical concerns.

