Coast Guard rescues 2 adults, child from stranded boat

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard rescued two adults and a child Wednesday evening, who were stranded in a marsh near Fremont.

California Highway Patrol notified Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders of a report of three people stranded in a marsh near Fremont around 7:15 p.m.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to the scene.

At approximately 8 p.m., the helicopter crew located the vessel with the three stranded individuals.

The Dolphin aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer, who helped hoist the three people into the helicopter. The aircrew then transported the three people to San Francisco International Airport with no reported medical concerns.

