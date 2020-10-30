Coast Guard rescues 2 adults, child from stranded boat

Oct 30th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Loumania Stewart

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard rescued two adults and a child Wednesday evening, who were stranded in a marsh near Fremont.

California Highway Patrol notified Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders of a report of three people stranded in a marsh near Fremont around 7:15 p.m.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to the scene.

At approximately 8 p.m., the helicopter crew located the vessel with the three stranded individuals.

The Dolphin aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer, who helped hoist the three people into the helicopter. The aircrew then transported the three people to San Francisco International Airport with no reported medical concerns.

