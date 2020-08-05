Coast Guard rescues 2 adults, 2 children south of Southwest Pass

Aug 5th, 2020 · 0 Comment
The Coast Guard rescued four people, August 5, 2020, from a vessel taking on water 17 miles south of Southwest Pass near Venice, Louisiana. A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile, Alabama HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew were diverted, along with a Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew directed to launch to assist in the search. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

The Coast Guard rescued four people, August 5, 2020, from a vessel taking on water 17 miles south of Southwest Pass near Venice, Louisiana.  (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued four people Wednesday from a vessel taking on water 17 miles south of Southwest Pass near Venice, Louisiana.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call on VHF radio channel 16 at 9:23 a.m. reporting a vessel taking on water with two adults and two minors aboard.

“The fact that they were able to call in on channel 16 using their radio and reported the situation and how many people were aboard greatly assisted the crews in the search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Plummer, search and rescue mission coordinator, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “The crews knew what they were looking for and the general area the call came from which resulted in the family’s safe return. We strongly recommended that if you are planning on going out on the water you have the proper safety equipment in the event an accident happens.”

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile, Alabama HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew were diverted, along with a Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew directed to launch to assist in the search.

The airplane crew located the four people holding onto the side of the overturned vessel and vectored in the boat crew and helicopter aircrew. Once on scene, the helicopter lowered a rescue swimmer until the station boat crew arrived on scene and rescued all four people.

The four people were reported in good condition and brought back to Venice Marina with no medical concerns.


For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.