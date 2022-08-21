Coast Guard rescues 19 migrants near Redondo Beach

SAN PEDRO, Calif. – The Coast Guard rescued 19 migrants from a disabled panga-style vessel off the coast of Redondo Beach Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach received a call at 9:10 a.m. from a good Samaritan reporting a disabled vessel in distress off the coast of Redondo Beach.

Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders coordinated the launch of a small boat rescue crew from Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach, helicopter rescue crews from Air Station San Francisco’s Forward Operating Base Point Mugu and Air Station San Diego, and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin to assist in the search. Los Angeles County Baywatch Marina Del Rey and Baywatch Redondo also launched two rescue boats to assist.

The helicopter rescue crew from Air Station San Diego located the disabled vessel 18 miles west of Redondo Beach with 19 people aboard.

With the help of Baywatch Redondo, the rescue boat from Coast Guard Station Los Angeles safely transferred 19 people from the disabled vessel to safety, and Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin towed the disabled vessel to Coast Guard Base Los Angeles-Long Beach, where Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations agents will process the people on board, and Air and Marine Operations will seize the vessel.

“This case highlights the inherent risks posed to migrants attempting to enter the United States by sea and the dynamic nature of our operations,” said Capt. Ryan Manning, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach. “The Coast Guard and our local partners responded to a report of a vessel in distress and, after ensuring the safety of everyone involved, shifted to enforcing the nation’s immigration laws. The Coast Guard routinely patrols the California coastline to combat illegal migration and ensure the safety of all people on the water.”

