Coast Guard rescues 18 year old from flooded vessel in Port Aransas

May 15th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo

Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued an 18-year-old boater from a flooded vessel in Port Aransas, Texas, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 5 p.m. from Port Aransas Police Department personnel that an 18-foot pleasure craft was taking on water near the Port Aransas Jetty with one person aboard. The man was reportedly wearing a life jacket.

Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center personnel issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launches of a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew and Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

Crews with the Port Aransas Police Department and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department also launched to assist.

Once on scene, the Coast Guard crew attempted to tow the flooded vessel, which began to tip over. The crew took aboard the man just before the pleasure craft capsized, then transported the individual back to Station Port Aransas. No injuries were reported.

The boat’s owner is arranging salvage of the vessel.

“This individual’s preparedness was vital to the positive outcome of this case,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Ferguson, command duty officer, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi. “His decision to wear a life jacket is one we hope will inspire and motivate other boaters. Drowning poses a risk to everyone on the water, and a life jacket can mean the difference between life and death.”

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.