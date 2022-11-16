Coast Guard rescues 12 Haitians left abandoned by smugglers

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos rescued 12 Haitians Tuesday, who were left abandoned by smugglers on the rocky cliffs of Monito cay, Puerto Rico.

The rescue was part of ongoing multi-agency efforts in support of Operation Caribbean Guard and the Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG).

Coast Guard watch standers in San Juan, Puerto Rico received a communication from Ramey Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents Monday morning who reported a small campfire on the uninhabited natural reserve of Monito cay, which is located just off Mona Island, Puerto Rico in the middle of the Mona Passage. The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos diverted to investigate the situation and confirmed there was a group of unidentified people stranded on Monito cay.

Cutter Joseph Tezanos launched the cutter small boat to approach Monito as the Haitian group made their way down to the lowest point of the rocky cliff. Once the cutter small boat was in position, each person on the cliff took their turn jumping into the water from where they were safely recovered by the small boat crew. Following the rescue, survivors relayed they had been left abandoned on Monito cay for five days.

“I commend the crew for doing an outstanding job while flawlessly and safely executing a high-risk evolution that saved the lives of 12 persons who were left abandoned on Monito cay,” said Lt. Henry Ward, Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos commanding officer. “We urge anyone considering taking part in an illegal voyage that they do not take to the sea. The dangers of these voyages are quite real, and smugglers will not hesitate to abandon people in very austere and highly dangerous environments like Monito.”

Once onboard cutter Joseph Tezanos, the group was provided food, water, and basic medical care. The survivors, seven men and five women, were transferred to Ramey Sector U.S Border Patrol agents in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

Cutter Joseph Tezanos is a Coast Guard 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

