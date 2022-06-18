Coast Guard rescues 10 people, recovers body near Key Biscayne

MIAMI — Coast Guard and partner agencies crews rescued 10 people and recovered two bodies after their vessels collided, Friday, near Key Biscayne.

Coast Guard Station Miami Beach small boat crews and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescued 10 people and recovered one body from the water.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew also recovered one body from the water.

A rescue swimmer was lowered to a Station Miami Beach small boat and assisted two critically injured survivors and transferred one of them to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew who brought the survivor to Jackson Memorial Medical Center for higher medical care.

Station Miami Beach small boat crews transferred the remaining nine survivors to HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

A person involved in the boat collision notified Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders of the incident at approximately 10:30 p.m., reporting 12 people in the water about 1 mile west of Key Biscayne.

“On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we’d like to offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones,” said Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Tuxhorn, Coast Guard Sector Miami search and rescue mission coordinator. “The Coast Guard and our local partner agencies quickly responded and exhaustively worked together on this search and rescue case.”

The incident is under investigation by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Agencies involved in the search and rescue:

Coast Guard Station Miami Beach

Coast Guard Air Station Miami

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Miami-Dade Police Department

Miami Fire Rescue

FWC

