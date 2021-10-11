Coast Guard rescues 10 Cubans

MIAMI — Coast Guard crews rescued 10 Cubans stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, Saturday, and safely transferred them to Bahamian authorities, Sunday.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr’s crew arrived on scene and brought the migrants aboard, due to safety of life at sea concerns.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew identified and notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel that made landing with 10 people aboard, Thursday, at approximately 3:40 p.m., on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas. The aircrew dropped food, water and a radio to coordinate the rescue of the people.

“Coast Guard crews patrol the Florida Straits, Windward Passage and the Mona Passage to save lives by removing migrants from unsafe environments and deterring dangerous illegal migrant activity” said Ensign Gabby Busching, a duty watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Key West. “Seas, weather and water conditions can all change in an instant, you should expect the unexpected.”

No injuries were reported among the migrants.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

Since Oct, 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have rescued 13 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Coast Guard assets involved in the rescue:

HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew from Air Station Miami

Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.

Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton

Coast Guard Cutter Ibis

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircraft was also involved in the rescue.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

