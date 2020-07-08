Coast Guard rescues 1, searches for 2 people near Seabrook, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued a 13-year-old girl and is searching for two people in the water near Seabrook, Texas, Wednesday morning.
The missing boaters are a male in his early 60’s and a female in her early 30’s.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified of a vessel that was washed up on El Jardin Beach in Pasadena, Texas, at approximately 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. After inspecting the vessel it was confirmed that a backpack was aboard and the vessel’s kill switch had been pulled.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew to search.
Watchstanders were notified by a 911 dispatcher of calls for help at approximately 10:40 p.m. A Station Houston boat crew arrived on-scene and recovered a 13-year-old girl who notified the boat crew that two other individuals were still missing.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston
- Coast Guard Station Houston
- Coast Guard Station Galveston
- Pasadena Police Department
- Seabrook Police Department
- Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
- Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
- Kemah Fire Department
- Nassau Bay Volunteer Fire Department
- Seabrook Volunteer Fire Department
