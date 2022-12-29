Coast Guard rescues 1 person, 2 dogs from Canadian waters

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard rescued one person and two dogs Wednesday from a grounded sailing vessel offshore Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound in Seattle received a report of a sailing vessel with one person and multiple dogs aboard, which had lost power, was grounded and was being battered by large waves approximately 3 miles west of the Jordan River.

Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles to rescue the person.

The aircrew arrived on scene shortly after 1 a.m., hoisted the survivor and one dog and transported them to awaiting emergency medical services at the Canadian Coast Guard Station in Victoria, British Columbia.

Later Wednesday morning, the aircrew returned to the area to conduct an overflight to assess the wreckage for pollution issues and salvage potential.

The aircrew arrived on scene at approximately 11 a.m. During the course of that overflight the crew spotted another canine within the wreckage

The aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer, recovered the dog and transported it to the Canadian Coast Guard Station in Victoria.

“AET3 Austen Marshall and AST1 Lucas Wengrin did a phenomenal job effecting a challenging rescue in the heavy surf, as the sailing vessel smashed against the rocks,” said Lt. John Schultz, a pilot at Air Station Port Angeles. “Their patience and technical expertise in a highly dynamic environment directly lead to the safe recovery of the mariner and his two dogs. We are thankful for the happy outcome!”

This search and rescue mission was conducted in coordination with Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Victoria.

