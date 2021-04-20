Coast Guard rescues 1 from the water near Key Largo

KEY WEST, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued one person from the water near Key Largo after his kayak capsized Tuesday.
Rescued was: Chris Hogan, 34.
Sector Key West Command Center watchstanders received a phone call stating a kayaker in the vicinity of Key Largo was in distress after his kayak capsized.
The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Islamorada 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist the kayaker. Once on scene, the Dolphin aircrew hoisted Hogan and safely transferred him to shore with no health concerns reported.
“Thankfully, Hogan was able to make a call out for help,” said Chief Warrant Officer Scott Goss, commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Islamorada. “Not only should emergency communication devices be equipped on your paddle craft or vessels, but the Coast Guard highly recommends that your paddle craft have a vessel identification sticker filled out as well. This will allow us to assist you in times of emergencies.”
The Coast Guard reminds boaters and kayakers of the importance of carrying life-saving emergency distress equipment. While many boaters rely on cell phones for emergency communications on the water, personal locator beacons are much more reliable in the marine environment. The Coast Guard highly recommends all mariners equip their boats with Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons and/or their life jackets with Personal Locator Beacons.