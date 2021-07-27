Coast Guard rescues 1 from down aircraft in Fourleague Bay

Jul 27th, 2021 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew along with a St. Mary's Parish Sheriff's boatcrew assisted a person from a downed aircraft July 27, 2021 in Fourleague Bay, which is south of Morgan City, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station New Orleans)

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew along with a St. Mary’s Parish Sheriff’s boatcrew assisted a person from a downed aircraft July 27, 2021 in Fourleague Bay,. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station New Orleans)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued one person Tuesday from a down aircraft in Fourleague Bay, which is south of Morgan City.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 8:18 a.m. stating a single engine 2002 Cessna 182T airplane crashed into Fourleague Bay and one person was seen exiting the aircraft. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew and a St. Mary’s Parish Sheriff’s Department boatcrew arrived on scene to assist. The helicopter crew safely hoisted the person from the water and took the person to awaiting emergency medical services at a local airport near Morgan City.

It was confirmed by rescue crews there was only one person, with reportedly minor injuries, aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.