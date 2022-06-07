Coast Guard rescues 1 from aground vessel near Lake Charles, Louisiana

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued a boater from a sailing vessel that ran aground near Lake Charles, Louisiana, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call on VHF-FM channel 16 at approximately 9 p.m. from a 19-year-old man stating his 30-foot sailing vessel had run aground and was taking on water. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the boater and transferred him to Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles.

“Communication devices can be the most important piece of equipment on board a vessel, especially during an emergency,” said Lt. Cmdr. Patricia Elliston, search and rescue mission coordinator for the case. “While cell phones can lose battery power or signal strength, marine radios are reliable and can enable you to call for help in an instant, as seen in this case.”