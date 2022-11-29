Coast Guard rescues 1 after boating accident near Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued a man involved in a boating accident Sunday near Galveston, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification at 8:22 p.m. from a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew that while searching for an overdue boater they noticed an unmanned, adrift 22-foot vessel with bow damage near the Galveston South Jetty.
A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small arrived on scene with the adrift vessel and located a man on the jetties yelling for help. The boater had collided with the jetty and was in distress.
The boat crew took aboard the man and transported him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Galveston.
Due to significant damage to the vessel, the Coast Guard crew was unable to tow it ashore.
