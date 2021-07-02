Coast Guard rescues 1 after boat collision 30 miles west of Sanibel Island

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter air crew medevaced an 83-year old male after two vessels collided, 30 miles west of Sanibel Island, Thursday.
The Jayhawk helicopter crew safely transported the male to the Tampa General Hospital with a leg injury and transferred to awaiting emergency medical services.
A Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew arrived on scene to assist preparing the injured man to be hoisted.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a report of a vessel collision at approximately 6:30 p.m., from a good Samaritan, who also reported one of the vessels was inoperable near Sanibel Island.
Commercial salvage crews safely towed the inoperable vessel ashore, and the other vessel was escorted back to shore.
“The Coast Guard urges mariners to always have the proper safety gear on board when getting on the water and if transiting off-shore to always have an emergency position locator beacon,” said Capt. Matthew Thompson, Sector St. Petersburg commander. “Not only should people wear life jackets, it is also important for mariners to use their navigation lights at night, check the weather before going out, have a marine radio and an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon available in case of an emergency.”
The incident is under investigation by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.